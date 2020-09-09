Donald Bruce Mcleod Buys 20,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Donald Bruce Mcleod bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,250 shares in the company, valued at C$120,175.

Shares of GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

