Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Insider Purchases C$424,095.00 in Stock

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) insider Maxam Capital Management Ltd. bought 173,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,954,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,587,456.80.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. Diversified Royalty Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of $234.31 million and a P/E ratio of -293.33.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$6.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,632.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on DIV. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

