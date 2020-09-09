Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 340

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.64 ($4.33).

DLG opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.96. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

