Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,773.75

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,773.75 and traded as high as $1,828.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,819.00, with a volume of 185,539 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,888.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,772.64.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.