Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $290,055.74 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $290,055.74 and $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00824807 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002415 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

