Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Pareto Securities cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.60 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSX opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $130.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,360,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,887,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 486,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.