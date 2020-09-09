Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 16,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,772. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 859,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 712,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

