Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEZ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.98 ($7.04).

Get Deutz alerts:

ETR DEZ opened at €4.95 ($5.82) on Tuesday. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of €6.19 ($7.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The firm has a market cap of $597.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.