Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.98 ($7.04).

Deutz stock opened at €4.95 ($5.82) on Wednesday. Deutz has a twelve month low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of €6.19 ($7.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

