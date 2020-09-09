Deutsche eMark Trading 48% Lower This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $38,441.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

