DemandTec (NASDAQ:DMAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DemandTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. DemandTec shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,334,999 shares.

About DemandTec (NASDAQ:DMAN)

Demand Brands, Inc engages in the collection of brands and businesses promoting lifestyles. Demand Brands, Inc was formerly known as GEOEnhanced Techologies Inc and change its name to Demand Brands, Inc in September 2019. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Long Beach, California.

