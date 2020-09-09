Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

