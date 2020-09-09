Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.00 ($118.82).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €89.22 ($104.96) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 52 week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.03.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

