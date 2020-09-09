Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

