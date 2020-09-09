DAD Chain Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.05067704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052271 BTC.

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

