D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,409,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.29% of D. R. Horton worth $2,074,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $73,915,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. 24,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,848. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.