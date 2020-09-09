CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,662 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of CyrusOne worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CyrusOne by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 38.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 10,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,661. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 447.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,524. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

