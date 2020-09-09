Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cyanotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CYAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cyanotech has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%.

In related news, Director Michael A. / Davis purchased 16,691 shares of Cyanotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $45,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $33,206.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Cyanotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

