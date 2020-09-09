CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Get CureVac B.V. alerts:

CVAC stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.