CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Cut by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,571 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 58,431 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CryoPort worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 46.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 319,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CryoPort stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. CryoPort Inc has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.