Critical Survey: Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) & LATAM Airlines Group (NASDAQ:LTMAQ)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $9.44 billion 1.95 $721.22 million $4.97 16.46 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.10 $190.43 million $0.31 5.13

Ryanair has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryanair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 3.61% 10.45% 3.94% LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ryanair and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 1 3 12 0 2.69 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryanair currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Ryanair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

Ryanair beats LATAM Airlines Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website. In addition, it sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website, as well as gift vouchers through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities through its Website. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 440 Boeing 737 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports in Europe. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

