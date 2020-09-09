Critical Review: UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UTZ Brands and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% MCCORMICK & CO /SH 13.74% 21.34% 7.24%

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTZ Brands and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A MCCORMICK & CO /SH $5.35 billion 4.92 $702.70 million $5.35 36.92

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UTZ Brands and MCCORMICK & CO /SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 MCCORMICK & CO /SH 3 4 2 0 1.89

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus target price of $154.78, suggesting a potential downside of 21.64%. Given MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MCCORMICK & CO /SH is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Volatility & Risk

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MCCORMICK & CO /SH beats UTZ Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Club House, Gourmet Garden, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

