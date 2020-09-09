Critical Review: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Customer Relations Centers and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $173.41 million 0.45 $13.06 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.42 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers beats Research Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

