Critical Comparison: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.47 -$3.67 million $1.94 3.32 Welltower $5.12 billion 4.89 $1.23 billion $4.16 14.44

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 0 0 1.57 Welltower 2 10 7 0 2.26

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.36, indicating a potential downside of 16.81%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $55.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63% Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Welltower beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.