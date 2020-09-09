Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 202 ($2.64). Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRST. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 331 ($4.33) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.70 ($3.69).

CRST opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market cap of $513.84 million and a P/E ratio of -53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.07.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($28,485.56). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £181,800 ($237,553.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,461,000.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

