Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $14.44. Covenant Transportation Group shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 226,600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 million, a P/E ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

