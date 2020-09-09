COVA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. COVA has a market cap of $713,104.05 and approximately $1.46 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00119999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00228237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01672446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00171658 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

