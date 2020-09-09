Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.65. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Insiders sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

