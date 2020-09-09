Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $272.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.35.

COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

