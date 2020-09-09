Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.23 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.43.

COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.65.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $284,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $70,102,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

