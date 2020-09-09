Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.5-$498.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.12 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.43.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,102,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.