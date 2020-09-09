Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.40 and a 200 day moving average of $223.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.61.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

