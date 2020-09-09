County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.83. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock worth $180,060. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

