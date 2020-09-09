Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conan will gain from its focus on supply and commercialization strategy reinforcing its focus on long-term customer relationships. Moreover, the company will benefit from hedging sugar and ethanol prices to reduce the impact of commodity price swings. Gradual improvement of the business environment and long-term customer relationships are also likely to contribute to operational results in the RaízennCombustíve in the current year. The company's Rumo business will also benefit from investments in rail yards and terminals while gaining market shares of grain exports. Cosan is also focused on increasing efficiency and reducing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as maintaining sustainable capital-allocation principles. However, oil price fluctuations and a plunging Brazilian Real due to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns.”

CZZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Cosan stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Cosan has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cosan by 863.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 71.6% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

