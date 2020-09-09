Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,406,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.07% of Corteva worth $2,020,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,454 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

CTVA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 28,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

