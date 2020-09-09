Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.93% of Corning worth $1,958,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Corning by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. 105,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.63 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.