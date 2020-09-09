Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,196,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.88% of Copart worth $1,931,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.98. 4,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,126. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

