Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.31.

NYSE COO opened at $318.20 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

