Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.17 ($114.31).

Shares of CON opened at €93.90 ($110.47) on Monday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a fifty-two week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

