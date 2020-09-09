Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,111 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellium by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,594 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Constellium by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,645 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,076,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 882,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,094. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.64.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

