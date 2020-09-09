Comparing Amryt Pharma (AMYT) and Its Rivals

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) is one of 644 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amryt Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amryt Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amryt Pharma Competitors 7126 19527 37330 1488 2.51

Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 283.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Amryt Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amryt Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $58.12 million N/A -12.88 Amryt Pharma Competitors $2.08 billion $255.11 million -0.84

Amryt Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amryt Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma N/A N/A N/A Amryt Pharma Competitors -3,283.02% -188.61% -31.61%

Summary

Amryt Pharma rivals beat Amryt Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

