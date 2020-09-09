Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2,497.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509,269 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Commscope worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

