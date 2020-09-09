Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 296,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,548,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

