Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.