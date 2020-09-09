Cipher Capital LP Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,501 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,639,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 87,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.