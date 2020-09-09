Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold Corp has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

