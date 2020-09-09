Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.