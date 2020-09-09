Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 132,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

