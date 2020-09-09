Cipher Capital LP Takes $705,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

NYSE:APLE opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,180 shares of company stock worth $80,233. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

