Cipher Capital LP Takes $630,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

NYSE WWE opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

